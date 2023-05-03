U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 18,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLI opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $4,107,054.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 55,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $4,107,054.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,408,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,874. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

