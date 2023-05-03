U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

