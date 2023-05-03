U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Encompass Health by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.5 %

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

