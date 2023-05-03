U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

