U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FXE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.84. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

