U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 168.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 225,685 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth about $10,937,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,499,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,866,000 after buying an additional 152,665 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

