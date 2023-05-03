U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.7 %

LW stock opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.