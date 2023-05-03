U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 905,863 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 375,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 354,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1,886.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 297,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $904.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

