U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 150 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.22.

Insider Activity

LPL Financial Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $1,750,514.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,573.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.47 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.