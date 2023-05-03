U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,745 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.