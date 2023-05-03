U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,995 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PR. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.51. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $12.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,481,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock worth $338,867,500 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.