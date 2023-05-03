U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SKYX Platforms were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,689,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SKYX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $297.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -2,485.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

SKYX Platforms Corp. engages in the development of connected devices used in the installation of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans. It develops proprietary technology in the installation of electronics. The firm’s first patented technology is the Power-Plug, which is designed for “plug and play“ installation of weight bearing electronics such as light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrical products into ceiling electrical outlet boxes.

