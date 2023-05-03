U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFNL. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Davis Select Financial ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

