U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Unilever by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

UL stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.