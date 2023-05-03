U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $605.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $105.86.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

