U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $154.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

