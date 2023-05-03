U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $154.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.