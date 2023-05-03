U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

