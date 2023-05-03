U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 673.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 52.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Carriage Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

