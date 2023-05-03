U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

