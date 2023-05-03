U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

