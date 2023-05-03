U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 56.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

