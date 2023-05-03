U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Price Performance

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

