Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $32.00. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 5,958,418 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 11.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,501.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,923,073 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303,523 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

