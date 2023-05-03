United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 63.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 410,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USO opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

