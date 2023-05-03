Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.24

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 14726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
