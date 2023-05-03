Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.24

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.24 and last traded at $76.24, with a volume of 14726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

