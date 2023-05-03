Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

