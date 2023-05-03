Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $325.00 at Robert W. Baird

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $233.01 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,611,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

