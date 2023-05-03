Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $456.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $348.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $346.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $354.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,436 shares of company stock worth $18,611,957. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

