Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
