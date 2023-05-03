West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP Sells $2,932,112.00 in Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silji Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.0 %

WST stock opened at $369.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.48. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

