Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 105,561 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 831,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

