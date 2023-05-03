WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FSOYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded WithSecure Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered WithSecure Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of FSOYF stock opened at C$1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.43. WithSecure Oyj has a 1 year low of C$1.42 and a 1 year high of C$6.42.

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

