Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.86

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.86 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 441382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.
WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.03.
In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
