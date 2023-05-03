Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.86

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.86 and last traded at $117.22, with a volume of 441382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.18.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,037.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $2,694,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 383.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 430,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 622.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

