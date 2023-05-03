Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab
Zai Lab Stock Performance
Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17.
Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.
About Zai Lab
Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.