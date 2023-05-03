Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,575 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1,601.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

