Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $936.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

