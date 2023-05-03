Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.