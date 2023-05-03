Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 702 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DORM opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.63. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

