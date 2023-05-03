Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) by 333.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $49,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 6.7 %

AMAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.