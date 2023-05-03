Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. TheStreet raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

