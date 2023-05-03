Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 985 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYBT. StockNews.com began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.41 per share, with a total value of $49,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,398.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,398.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,623 shares of company stock valued at $134,450. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.41 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.