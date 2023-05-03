Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,553 shares of company stock worth $2,635,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

