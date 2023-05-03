Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 307 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

