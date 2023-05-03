Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brink’s by 692.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Brink’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $1,990,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brink’s Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCO opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.