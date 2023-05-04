1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $897.88 million for the quarter.

FLWS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.58 million, a P/E ratio of 162.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

