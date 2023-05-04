1,000 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after acquiring an additional 284,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,290,000. State Street Corp raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.