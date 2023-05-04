187 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $13,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $138.42 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

