1,911 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Resources Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

