200 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,225. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day moving average of $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

