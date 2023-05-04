2,008 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $2,194,120. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.72. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

